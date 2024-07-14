Walter notched five points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes of Saturday's 94-69 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Walter was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year while at Baylor before being selected by the Raptors with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Walter's three-point shooting will be his calling card in the NBA, but he couldn't find his shot Saturday. With the Raptors undergoing a rebuild, the rookie could potentially carve out a decent role as the season progresses.