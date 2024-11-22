Olynyk (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk took part only in non-contact drills, and while he seems to be improving as he ramps up from a back strain, he'll still have another checkpoint to clear in his recovery before his season debut can be viewed as imminent. The big man appears unlikely to be available at any point during the Raptors' four-game road trip that begins Sunday in Cleveland and wraps up next Friday in Miami, but barring any setbacks, he could be ready to play in early December. The Raptors are expected to get by with Bruno Fernando (ankle) and Jonathan Mogbo as their primary backup options at center behind starter Jakob Poeltl while Olynyk is on the mend.