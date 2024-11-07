Whitmore was assigned to the Rockets' G League affiliate Thursday, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Whitmore has struggled to carve out a significant role to begin the season, and in the club's last four regular-season games he has made three appearances while averaging 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds across only 6.7 minutes per game. The 20-year-old isn't expected to spend much time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, though he'll likely struggle to find significant playing time at the NBA level while competing for minutes with Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason.