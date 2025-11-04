Rockets' Jabari Smith: Questionable vs. Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Smith is trying to overcome an ankle sprain, which forced him to miss Monday's game against the Mavericks. Should Smith need another contest to recover, Tari Eason would be in line to receive his second consecutive start in the frontcourt.
