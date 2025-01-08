Green produced 29 points (10-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 victory over the Wizards.

Green started the game by scoring seven points and shooting 2-for-9 from the field in the first half. However, the 22-year-old erupted for 22 points in the third quarter, during which he sank six triples and shot 8-for-13 from the field. Green has scored 20-plus points in each of his last four outings, and he has shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc in that four-game span.