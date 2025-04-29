Green recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Apart from his 38-point outburst in Game 2, Green has been held to single-digit points in every other game of this series. Overall, he's shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc with 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. It's hard to imagine the Rockets dialing him back, however.