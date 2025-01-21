Green contributed 19 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 107-96 loss to the Pistons.

Green saw the end of his nine-game streak with at least 20 points abruptly Monday, as he ended up needing 21 shots just to score 19 points in what was a subpar shooting display from the star guard. One bad performance can't stain what Green has done throughout the month of January, though, where he's been the best player for the Rockets by a wide margin. Through 10 games this month, Green is averaging 28.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 51.2 percent from the floor.