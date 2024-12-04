Green will be evaluated by an eye doctor Wednesday after taking a hit to his right eye during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. He ended the game with 28 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Green was able to play through the issue, though he said he experienced impaired vision after taking a hit to the eye, according to Feigen. The 22-year-old delivered a stellar performance with his 10th 20-plus-point outing, but his status could be in jeopardy for Thursday's game against the Warriors. If Green is sidelined, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are candidates for an increased role.