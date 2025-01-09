Paul chipped in 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Bucks.

Paul was deadly from three-point range and posted a solid stat line while ending just three dimes shy of a double-double. Even though the veteran floor general is no longer a double-double threat, he remains a solid contributor in fantasy, mainly due to his three-point shooting, assists and steals contributions. Paul has scored over 15 points in his last two games as well, though that streak shouldn't extend much further given his role on offense.