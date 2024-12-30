Paul logged six points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to Minnesota.

Paul missed each of his six shots from the field, and his efficiency from the charity stripe was the only thing that prevented him from going scoreless. However, the veteran point guard salvaged his fantasy output by handing out 14 assists and posting solid numbers in other categories. Paul is averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.