Paul notched six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Paul's 10 assists moved him to No. 2 in all-time assists (12,099), placing him above Jason Kidd (12,091) and only behind John Stockton (15,806). He's on a particularly good stretch of passing lately, dropping at least eight dimes in five straight games and averaging 10.0 assists during this run. The future Hall-of-Famer is having a bounceback season with the Spurs following his one-year stint with the Warriors.