Paul racked up seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and 11 assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-110 win over Denver.

Paul didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 11 shots to score a meager seven points, but he made his presence felt in other areas. Particularly, his 11 assists were the second time he recorded double-digit dimes across his last three appearances, and he's achieved that feat five times since the beginning of December. He's averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in that span (15 games).