Vassell (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Jazz, but he is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Including Tuesday's absence, Vassell will have missed five regular-season games due to a left knee contusion, but he will play in the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday. The 2020 first-round pick will likely be the first guard off the Spurs' bench behind Chris Paul and Stephon Castle. Vassell came off the bench in each of his four regular-season outings and averaged 16.3 points, 3.5 assist and 1.3 rebounds over 22.5 minutes per game.