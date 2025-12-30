Harper supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to Cleveland.

Harper's minutes have slightly decreased, but he's still making his presence known with solid backcourt support when called upon. He's logged two double-digit assist performances off the bench over the past four games, and his usage has hovered around the 30-minute mark for most of the month.