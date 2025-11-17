Harper (calf) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Harper should be re-evaluated at some point in the near future while nursing a strained left calf. Until the Spurs provide another update on his status, the rookie first-rounder can be deemed week-to-week. De'Aaron Fox is in line for a heavy workload in San Antonio's depleted backcourt Tuesday, and Devin Vassell should handle additional playmaking duties.