Barnes supplied 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 loss to the Lakers.

Barnes didn't do much outside of the scoring column, but fantasy managers won't have a problem with that if he continues to score at the same rate he's done in recent weeks. The veteran forward has scored at least 19 points in four of his last five appearances, a span in which he's averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor.