Sochan notched 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 139-124 loss to the Bulls.

Sochan was inserted into the Spurs' starting five Thursday. It was his first start since Nov. 4 against the Clippers, which is when he fractured his thumb that resulted in a 13-game absence. Sochan ended up leading San Antonio's starters in both scoring and rebounding, and six of his 14 boards came on the offensive side of the floor. Sochan has logged a double-double in each of his last two games since returning from injury, and for the season he is averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal over 29.2 minutes per contest.