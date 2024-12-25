Sochan produced 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Knicks.

Sochan continues to quietly put together a fantastic season, falling just one rebound short of another double-double. While his teammate, Victor Wembanyama, typically gets all the attention, Sochan's play is a big reason for the Spurs' success this season. Across 17 games, he is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.