Sochan (ankle) averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game over his two appearances for the Polish national team this month in Olympic qualifying tournament games.

Sochan saw extended playing time in losses to The Bahamas and Finland in group play. Though Poland has now been eliminated from qualifying for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the 21-year-old Sochan looks like he'll head into training camp at full health for the Spurs after missing the club's final eight games of the 2023-24 season due to a left ankle impingement.