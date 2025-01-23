Sochan (back) scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and added nine rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Spurs' 140-110 win over the Pacers.

After missing the Spurs' last five games due to a bilateral lumbar spine bone bruise, Sochan made his return to the rotation for the first of San Antonio's two matchups with Indiana in Paris. Though the Spurs brought him back in a bench role in order to manage his minutes, Sochan should eventually take back a spot in the starting five from Stephon Castle once he's fully ramped up. He'll most likely come off the bench again in Saturday's rematch, but Sochan's playing time could climb back above the 20-minute mark if the game proves to be more competitive than Thursday's.