Sochan was able to participate in 5-on-5 work during Friday's practice following surgery on a fracture in the proximal phalanx of his left thumb in early November, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan's return to 5-on-5 work suggests he is nearing a return to game action. While the Spurs have yet to provide a clear timetable for his comeback, an update is expected sooner than later. The 21-year-old appeared in seven regular-season outings before his absence streak, during which he averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field across 29.3 minutes per game.