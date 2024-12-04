Sochan produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 loss to Phoenix.

Sochan returned to action after a 13-game absence and notched a double-double despite a minute restriction. It may take a few games for the restriction to be lifted, but he's expected to eventually return to the starting lineup in his usual frontcourt spot. Prior to his injury, Sochan averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the first seven games of the season.