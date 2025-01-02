Sochan (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Sochan didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's 122-86 win over the Clippers due to bilateral lower back tightness, and he finished that contest with four points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 15 minutes. Sochan's next opportunity to play will be on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday in a rematch against the Nuggets. Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson should see increased playing time Friday due to Sochan's absence.