Johnson posted 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Johnson had a solid showing on both ends of the court and posted an impressive stat line, leading the Spurs in both points and rebounds despite coming off the bench. This was Johnson's fourth game with at least 20 points this season, and he remains a productive player, both in real life and fantasy, despite his second-unit role. Johnson has also scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 15.1 points and shooting 47.5 percent from the floor in that stretch.