Johnson ended with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 victory over Golden State.

Johnson tied Stephon Castle for a team-high 21 points as the. Spurs played the spoiler and took one fro the Warriors. Johnson has stepped back into a second-unit role in his sixth season with the Spurs, and the demotion has reduced his minutes and production. Veteran Harrison Barnes' resurgent play has kept Johnson where he is in the rotation. but an off-season shake-up could positively impact Johnson's fortunes, especially if he's shipped off elsewhere.