Johnson ended Sunday's 128-107 loss to the Heat with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 18 minutes.

After reaching double-digit scoring figures in nine straight games, Johnson has now logged consecutive outings with single-digit points while playing his fewest minutes Sunday since the Dec. 25 loss to the Knicks. The former first-rounder remains cemented as San Antonio's clear-cut sixth man off the bench, but he'll likely remain a borderline option in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his lack of contributions outside of the scoring department.