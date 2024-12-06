Coach Mitch Johnson said Thursday that he expects Jones (shoulder) to miss at least a few weeks, Dusty Garza of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Jones will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a left shoulder sprain that he sustained in Sunday's win over the Kings. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time. Jones has averaged 4.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per contest over eight regular-season outings.