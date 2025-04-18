Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said prior to Wednesday's 109-90 loss to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament that Jones (foot) is no longer using a walking boot, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Donovan added that Jones was unlikely to be available for the first round of the playoffs had the Bulls advanced past the Play-In Tournament, but it became a moot point once the team was eliminated with Wednesday's loss. After being acquired from the Spurs ahead of the trade deadline in February, Jones appeared in 18 games (nine starts) and averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 57.2 percent from the field. The veteran floor general missed the final 12 games of the regular season after suffering a left midfoot sprain, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery over the summer, he should be back to full health for training camp. Jones will become an unrestricted free agent in July and will look to catch on with a team with a need for a backup point guard.