Jones supplied 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in Saturday's 117-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Jones made the most of his opportunities Saturday, missing just two shots while delivering a season-high mark in scoring from a reserve role. The four assists were more representative of his usual contributions as a facilitator, although the two blocks provided an unexpected bonus. With Josh Giddey handling the bulk of Chicago's playmaking responsibilities, Jones has a limited offensive ceiling, but efficient performances like this can make him useful in deeper formats. He has scored in double digits in eight of his 12 appearances, so he has some upside as a streaming option in standard formats.