Jones finished with 16 points (4-12 G, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over Cleveland.

Jones struggled to find his shooting rhythm throughout Monday's game, but he managed to reach double figures in the scoring column with the help of an efficient showing from the charity stripe. He also flashed his ability to distribute the basketball, ending the night second on his team in dimes behind Josh Giddey's 11 assists. Jones has put up 10 or more points in five of his last six appearances and continues to add value as a facilitator despite his bench role.