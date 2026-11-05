Jones finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 135-105 loss to New York.

Jones led Chicago in scoring despite playing fewer than 19 minutes, delivering an efficient performance off the bench while committing just one turnover. However, the lopsided defeat limited his playing time, and Josh Giddey continues to handle the primary playmaking responsibilities. Jones remains a situational fantasy option whose value depends largely on his minutes.