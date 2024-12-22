Wembanyama amassed 30 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and 10 blocks over 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-94 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Wembanyama became the sixth player in NBA history -- and the youngest -- to record at least 30 points and 10 blocks in a game as the Spurs routed the Blazers. The star big man is going through his most productive stretch of the season, as he was coming off a 42-point effort in the overtime win over the Hawks on Thursday. Plus, Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points in five straight games since returning from a two-game absence due to a back problem earlier this month. Over that five-game stretch, Wembanyama is averaging a monster stat line of 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 5.2 blocks per contest.