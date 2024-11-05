Booker posted 13 points (3-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 118-116 win over the 76ers.

After draining multiple threes in six straight games to begin the season, Booker went ice cold from beyond the arc Monday as he posted his lowest-scoring numbers of the young campaign. The 28-year-old guard has actually had trouble getting his shot to drop consistently -- his 41.9 percent shooting from the floor would be a career low -- but so far, Booker has been able to compensate to some degree with increased volume from three-point range and at the free-throw line. Even so, his current 24.7 PPG average would be his lowest mark since 2016-17.