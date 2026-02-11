Booker contributed 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Phoenix's 120-111 win over the Mavericks.

In just his second game back from a seven-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Booker appeared to play without a heavy minutes restriction once again. With the Suns facing the Thunder on Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back set, he may see some restrictions or be held out as a precaution.