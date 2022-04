Booker went to the locker room during the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans and may be dealing with a hamstring injury, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Booker started the fourth quarter on the bench, and coach Monty Williams stating that they'll "know more after the game" isn't a great sign for the guard's availability for the remainder of the game. If Booker is forced to miss any time, Landry Shamet is a strong candidate to see extra minutes.