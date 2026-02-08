Booker provided 21 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

Booker made his return after a seven-game absence, but his results fell well short of his season averages. He showed no signs of the ankle injury that sidelined him, but it wouldn't be surprising to see an absence during the upcoming back-to-back for Booker, who is a selection for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.