Booker won't return to Monday's game against the Lakers due to a right groin injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker exited Monday's contest with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. He'll finish with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes. With the star guard unavailable, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. The Suns don't play again until Friday versus the Rockets, so they'll be expected to provide an update on Booker by Thursday night at the latest.