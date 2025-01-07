Durant finished with 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over Philadelphia.

Coach Mike Budenholzer shook up the Suns' starting five, moving Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to the bench while promoting Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee. If the new rotation sticks, it could lead to higher usage for Durant and Devin Booker, who would be the clear top options on the first unit. Durant has scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games since returning from a sprained ankle, averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 boards, 5.1 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.