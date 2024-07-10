Durant (calf) is expected to play in Team USA's first game of the Paris Olympics against Serbia on July 28 but may not be available for any exhibitions, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Durant has yet to participate in training camp with Team USA due to a minor calf strain he suffered 10 days before the group got together in Las Vegas. The NBA superstar has already been ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition versus Canada, the first matchup between the teams since Canada beat Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup's bronze medal game. The Americans sported a youthful squad for that tournament and are looking for revenge at the Olympics with a star-studded cast, including Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Joel Embiid. Following Wednesday's matchup, Team USA travels to Abu Dhabi for two exhibitions versus Australia on July 15 and Serbia on July 17.