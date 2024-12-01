Durant had 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Warriors.

Durant had a rough shooting performance and only made 35 percent of his field goals, but that won't matter much as long as he manages to deliver numbers in other categories as well. Durant missed seven straight games between Nov. 10 and Nov. 20 due to a calf injury, and while he's shown some rust in terms of efficiency, he continues to perform at a high level even when his shot isn't falling. In his three games since returning, Durant is averaging 24.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest.