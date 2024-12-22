Durant amassed 43 points (14-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 133-125 loss to Detroit.

Durant's best scoring performance of the season wasn't enough to best the Pistons, who inched closer to .500 with the win. Durant and company were down for most of the game, but a 15-point flurry from Durant gave the Suns a bit of hope in the fourth quarter. If Devin Booker (groin) misses another game, fantasy managers should expect another superior stat line from the veteran.