Durant had 31 points (13-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Hawks.

Durant did a little bit of everything in Tuesday's high-scoring contest, leading all Phoenix players in rebounds and blocks while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and finishing as one of two players with 30 or more points in a losing effort. Durant has reached the 30-point mark in 12 contests this season, adding at least eight rebounds in six of those outings.