O'Neale is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Warriors on Thursday, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

O'Neale came off the bench during the Suns' loss to the Lakers on Sunday, but he is back in the starting lineup Thursday due to the absence of Grayson Allen (knee). O'Neale has started in 21 of 26 regular-season games and is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals over 29.5 minutes per game.