Fall will sign a one-year contract with Xinjiang to play in the Chinese Basketball Association for 2022-23, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Fall will head abroad after spending three seasons between Boston and Cleveland since he joined the NBA in 2019. The 7-foot-6 center spent most of the 2021-22 season with the G League's Cleveland Charge, where he averaged 14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 26 appearances.