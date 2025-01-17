Dort notched 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 134-114 victory over Cleveland.

Dort caught fire from long distance Thursday, nailing a season-high six threes en route to his highest scoring output of the season. While Dort has started in each of his 39 appearances for the Thunder, his role as a strict three-and-D presence has limited him to averages of 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 threes over his last nine outings. However, the veteran swingman is shooting a blistering 51.0 percent from deep during this period, so Dort at least remains a decent source of triples and swipes for fantasy purposes.