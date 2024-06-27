Topic (knee) was selected by the Thunder with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While the Thunder, who own the Rockets' pick, had a chance to add an instant-impact player, they instead opted to add a future piece in Topic. The 18-year-old is one of the more intriguing guards in the draft, possessing excellent scoring and playmaking ability at 6-foot-6. However, he's battling a partially torn ACL in his left knee, and as of draft night, it remains unclear just how much time he'll miss. Either way, the Thunder will view Topic as a developmental player, so he's unlikely to make much of an impact in Year 1 for one of the best rosters in the Western Conference.