Share Video

Link copied!

Topic (knee) was selected by the Thunder with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While the Thunder, who own the Rockets' pick, had a chance to add an instant-impact player, they instead opted to add a future piece in Topic. The 18-year-old is one of the more intriguing guards in the draft, possessing excellent scoring and playmaking ability at 6-foot-6. However, he's battling a partially torn ACL in his left knee, and as of draft night, it remains unclear just how much time he'll miss. Either way, the Thunder will view Topic as a developmental player, so he's unlikely to make much of an impact in Year 1 for one of the best rosters in the Western Conference.