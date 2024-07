Topic underwent a successful left ACL procedure Wednesday and will miss the 2024-25 season, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

It was previously reported that Topic would miss the entire 2024-25 season, but the Thunder will be relieved that the surgery was a success and the rookie can slowly begin his rehab process. The No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic will be an exciting prospect for the Thunder to develop in the coming years.