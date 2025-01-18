Conley ended Friday's 116-99 win over New York with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

With Donte DiVincenzo (toe) sidelined Friday, Conley shifted back into the starting five and scored in double digits for only the second time in the last nine games. The 37-year-old point guard doesn't look like he has a lot left in the tank, averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 boards and 1.1 threes in 21.4 minutes during that span, and once DiVincenzo is ready to return, Conley will likely move back into a bench role.