Avdija contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 victory over the Bucks.

Avdija continues to play his best basketball of the season, recording his second straight double-double. He has scored double-digits in six consecutive games, during which time he has averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes per game. The Trail Blazers have won three of their past five games thanks in large part to the improved play of Avdija.