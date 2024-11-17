Williams (rest) will be available against the Hawks on Sunday.
After sitting out for the Trail Blazers' first nine games of the 2024-25 regular season due to a hamstring injury, Williams returned for the next three contests and averaged 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals over 17.7 minutes per game. He was held out of this past Wednesday's game against Minnesota, but he will return Sunday following three days of additional rest. Williams could see big minutes off the bench if Deandre Ayton (finger) is unable to play.
